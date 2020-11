Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

Picard, Judith Anne

Nov 17, 1942 - Oct 28, 2020

Judith Anne Picard, 77, of Sarasota, FL, died on Oct 28, 2020. Services will be held at 9:30 Am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239, follow by inurnment at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society of Sarasota.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store