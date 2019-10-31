|
Voigt, Judith Anne
Dec. 6, 1941 - Oct. 26, 2019
Judith Anne Voigt of Venice, FL passed away on October 26, 2019. She was 77. Judith was born in Oak Park, IL on December 6, 1941. Judi attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL and was a founding member of Tri-Sigma Sorority. Upon graduating in 1963, Judi married her college sweetheart, David F. Voigt, and moved to Sarasota, FL. She worked as an Elementary School Teacher in Sarasota before starting her Family. Judi served the local community in many ways over the years. She volunteered with several local organizations including The Junior League, Venice Women's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis, and Pilot Club. She was a charter member Our Savior Lutheran church, was a member of the choir and served as Vacation Bible School leader and later became a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Judi also gave her time to her children's activities with Venice Vikings and Venice Little League and served on the PTA at Nokomis Elementary and Pine View. Judi worked as Director of Sales & Marketing at SWFL Retirement Center, and as the Director of Donor Services at the Venice Foundation. After retiring in 1999, she focused on Family time with her husband, 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Judi was a wonderful and giving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Judi had a smile for everyone and touched the lives of many. Judi is survived by a Husband David, Son Jack, Daughter Bonnie, Grandchildren Megan, Nicole, David, Heather, Natasha, Tara, Noelia, Hunter, Great-Grandson Leon and Sisters Patty and Sandy. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 9:30 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice, FL. In lieu of flowers, the Voigt Family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019