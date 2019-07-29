Home

Judith Deschand Obituary
Deschand, Judith
Sept 26, 1943 - July 19, 2019
Judith Ann Deschand died suddenly Friday, July 19, 2019.
Judy was born on September 26, 1943 in Morris, IL to Leslie and Edna Wolverton. A retired RN, she dedicated over 30 years to being a caregiver and advocate for patients
Judy is survived by her son Daniel Deschand, her step-daughters Cherie Diefenbach, Cynthia Linderman and Cheryl Williams. She had 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Willard (Jerry) Deschand, stepdaughter Patti Piccione, her parents, and by her sister Barbara Mans.
Private family services will be held this fall. Memorials may be made in her name to The Angel Fund at Brandt Veterinary Clinic in Venice, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019
