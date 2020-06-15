Patton, Judith Edwards
Aug 29, 1944 - May 30, 2020
Judith Edwards Patton, 75, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, passed away on May 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Judy was born in Norfolk, VA, on August 29, 1944. She graduated from Maury High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education from Old Dominion University. After college, she worked for the Naval Supply Center as an Employee Development Specialist. She worked for twenty-one years as an Instructor, Program Supervisor, Financial Supervisor and Program Director for the Fairfax County Public Schools Office of Adult and Community Education, retiring in 2000. In her retirement she worked as a Receptionist and Membership Assistant at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club and, most recently, in the Front Office at Turning Points in Bradenton, FL, where she found great joy in serving the community.
Judy was married on August 24, 1968, to the love of her life, Donald Lee Patton, until his death in 2000. They lived in Bangkok, Thailand, for five years where she and Don welcomed their two children before moving back to Virginia. They then made their home in Fairfax County until his passing. Over their many years together she loved to travel with Don, acquiring art that filled her home with memories of their incredible experiences together. Judy carried out their shared dream of retirement in Florida, moving into the home that they built together in late 2000. Over the next twenty years, Judy found joy in watching her children get married and have children of their own, as well as finding love again with her partner of fourteen years, Salvatore "Chip" J. Giardina. She loved so much about life. She loved to vacation in Cabo with her family, visit her children's homes at Christmas, eat brunch at First Watch, cuddle with her pets on the couch, watch Hallmark movies, and travel. She was the epitome of beauty, generosity, kindness, and grace. Judy loved her children and grandchildren above all else. They were her greatest joy and what she was most proud of in her seventy-five years. Her deep love for them never went unspoken. She was well known for her southern expressions of love.
Judy is survived by her son Robert Carson Patton II and her daughter-in-law Ashton Elizabeth Patton, her daughter Meredith Patton DePersia and her son-in-law Geoffrey Trent DePersia; her grandchildren, Robert Carson Patton III, Avery Elizabeth Patton, Patton Anthony DePersia and Cullen Lee DePersia; her partner, Salvatore J. Giardina; and best friend of 63 years Mary Lewis Webb Ash and her husband, Robert Lafayette Ash, all of whom were considered family.
Judy was predeceased by her parents Frederick Burton Edwards, Jr., and Emily Alona Bunting Edwards, her husband Donald Lee Patton, her two beloved cats, Tom and Sam, and dog, Mason.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date in Norfolk, Virginia.
Memorial gifts honoring the life of Judith Edwards Patton may be made in her name to the Lewis and Virginia Webb Scholarship Endowment of Old Dominion University. Please make checks payable to "ODU Education Foundation". In the memo section of the check, please include "To the Lewis and VA Webb Sch. for the Judith E. Patton Fund" to ensure proper designation. Gifts may be sent to: Old Dominion University Educational Foundation, 4417 Monarch Way, 4th Floor, Norfolk, VA 23529.
Online memorial gifts may also be made at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=1c0e01. Please choose "Scholarships" and enter "Lewis and Virginia Webb Scholarship Endowment" as the scholarship you'd like your gift to support. Please note "For the Judith E. Patton Memorial Fund" in the "Other" Field to ensure proper designation.
Aug 29, 1944 - May 30, 2020
Judith Edwards Patton, 75, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, passed away on May 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Judy was born in Norfolk, VA, on August 29, 1944. She graduated from Maury High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education from Old Dominion University. After college, she worked for the Naval Supply Center as an Employee Development Specialist. She worked for twenty-one years as an Instructor, Program Supervisor, Financial Supervisor and Program Director for the Fairfax County Public Schools Office of Adult and Community Education, retiring in 2000. In her retirement she worked as a Receptionist and Membership Assistant at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club and, most recently, in the Front Office at Turning Points in Bradenton, FL, where she found great joy in serving the community.
Judy was married on August 24, 1968, to the love of her life, Donald Lee Patton, until his death in 2000. They lived in Bangkok, Thailand, for five years where she and Don welcomed their two children before moving back to Virginia. They then made their home in Fairfax County until his passing. Over their many years together she loved to travel with Don, acquiring art that filled her home with memories of their incredible experiences together. Judy carried out their shared dream of retirement in Florida, moving into the home that they built together in late 2000. Over the next twenty years, Judy found joy in watching her children get married and have children of their own, as well as finding love again with her partner of fourteen years, Salvatore "Chip" J. Giardina. She loved so much about life. She loved to vacation in Cabo with her family, visit her children's homes at Christmas, eat brunch at First Watch, cuddle with her pets on the couch, watch Hallmark movies, and travel. She was the epitome of beauty, generosity, kindness, and grace. Judy loved her children and grandchildren above all else. They were her greatest joy and what she was most proud of in her seventy-five years. Her deep love for them never went unspoken. She was well known for her southern expressions of love.
Judy is survived by her son Robert Carson Patton II and her daughter-in-law Ashton Elizabeth Patton, her daughter Meredith Patton DePersia and her son-in-law Geoffrey Trent DePersia; her grandchildren, Robert Carson Patton III, Avery Elizabeth Patton, Patton Anthony DePersia and Cullen Lee DePersia; her partner, Salvatore J. Giardina; and best friend of 63 years Mary Lewis Webb Ash and her husband, Robert Lafayette Ash, all of whom were considered family.
Judy was predeceased by her parents Frederick Burton Edwards, Jr., and Emily Alona Bunting Edwards, her husband Donald Lee Patton, her two beloved cats, Tom and Sam, and dog, Mason.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date in Norfolk, Virginia.
Memorial gifts honoring the life of Judith Edwards Patton may be made in her name to the Lewis and Virginia Webb Scholarship Endowment of Old Dominion University. Please make checks payable to "ODU Education Foundation". In the memo section of the check, please include "To the Lewis and VA Webb Sch. for the Judith E. Patton Fund" to ensure proper designation. Gifts may be sent to: Old Dominion University Educational Foundation, 4417 Monarch Way, 4th Floor, Norfolk, VA 23529.
Online memorial gifts may also be made at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=1c0e01. Please choose "Scholarships" and enter "Lewis and Virginia Webb Scholarship Endowment" as the scholarship you'd like your gift to support. Please note "For the Judith E. Patton Memorial Fund" in the "Other" Field to ensure proper designation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.