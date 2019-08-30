|
|
Sparks, Judith Elaine
Sept. 19, 1940 - Aug. 24, 2019
Judith Elaine Richardson (Reich) Sparks passed away on August 24, 2019.
Born September 19, 1940, in Neoga, Illinois, Judy was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. In heaven, she joins her parents, Ted and Maxine Richardson, and her aunt, Frances Jester. She is survived by her husband, Pete Sparks; her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Susan Reich, Scott Reich, and Michael and Sherry Reich; her step-daughters and their spouses, Debra and Tony Rosa and Becky and Greg Jordan; her grandchildren Kyle Reich, Haley Reich, and Taylor Reich; her step-grandchildren Carolyn, Teresa and Antonia; and her great-grandchildren Landon and Colton.
Judy was a teacher for more than 30 years at Ashton Elementary School, earning school and county teacher of the year awards. She previously taught in Mattoon and Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, and Fort Myers, Florida.
A memorial service will be held on September 7, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home, Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to the Ashton Elementary School Social Committee for teacher support and supplies. Online condolences may be offered at wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019