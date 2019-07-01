|
Blumsack, Judith Ellen
Judith Ellen Blumsack, 74, currently of Sarasota Fl. passed away June 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Ruth & Walter Steiner of Brookline Ma. She received a business degree from Boston University. Judy has been married to her devoted husband Joel Blumsack of Lynn, Ma. for 54 years. She was preceded in death by her son Craig. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and William Lichtman and their children Joe and his wife Jen as well as Seth and his wife Pam. She is survived by her husband Joel, son Todd, daughter-in law Laurie and grand children Connor and Aidan. Being an integral part of the Blumsack family she was preceded by her sister-in-law Sheila Abel and survived by her brother-in-law Jerry and their children Lisa and Ron. A woman beloved by her family and friends for her caring sole, giving heart, compassion and feisty spirit. Her life was marked my her commitment to life, family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA (gather at administration building), Mon, July 1, 2019 at 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the . Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - brezniakrodman.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 1 to July 6, 2019