Handelman, Judith G.

Nov 8, 1925 - Jun 11, 2020

Judith G. Handelman, who was born in New York City to Albert and Helen Gresser, died on June 11, 2020 at her home in Sarasota with family by her side. She was 94.

She grew up in New York and New Jersey, before attending the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Inter-American Affairs in 1947. She later received her master's in social studies and Spanish from Montclair State Teacher's College in New Jersey.

Just weeks after graduating, she was introduced on a blind date to Benjamin Handelman, who was just beginning his career at The New York Times. They were married months later and would have celebrated their 72nd anniversary in August.

The young couple spent three years in Paris before returning to New Jersey, where they raised their three sons, Edward, Albert and Jay. She worked as a teacher for homebound students and as an occasional substitute before becoming a full time teacher of social studies and Spanish in Demarest, N.J.

After retirement, the couple split their time between Sarasota and Cape Cod. They were actively involved at Temple Sholom in River Edge, N.J., where she served as president of the Sisterhood, and they were later members of the Falmouth Jewish Congregation on Cape Cod and of Temple Sinai in Sarasota, where she was involved on the social action committee for several years.

They were supporters, donors and fans of Asolo Repertory Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre, Sarasota Orchestra and the Sarasota Opera and could frequently be seen at performances and fund-raising events. When they weren't at the theater, she could often be found playing bridge with friends or attending book club meetings.

She is survived by her husband; sons Edward (Patsy), Albert (Paula), Jay (Brian); grandchildren David (Lauren), Ben, Corinne and Michael; her brother, Newton; a nephew, Joseph and nieces Debbie, Abigail and Susan.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. June 14 via Zoom, followed by interment at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota.

Memorial donations may be made to All Faith's Food Bank or Mazon, a Jewish Response to World Hunger



