Long, Judith Marie Dixon

Oct 6, 1950 - Jul 25, 2020

Judith Marie Dixon Long, 69, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 25, 2020. A memorial celebration of her life will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Wendell Long; siblings, Michael Dixon, Izetta Fields, Abdul Muhammad, and Howard Dixon; Uncle, Abdul Rashada; several cousins, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents: Lymus and Ida Dixon; sister, Jennifer X; and brother, Lymus Dixon Jr.



