1/1
Judith Marie Dixon Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Long, Judith Marie Dixon
Oct 6, 1950 - Jul 25, 2020
Judith Marie Dixon Long, 69, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 25, 2020. A memorial celebration of her life will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Wendell Long; siblings, Michael Dixon, Izetta Fields, Abdul Muhammad, and Howard Dixon; Uncle, Abdul Rashada; several cousins, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents: Lymus and Ida Dixon; sister, Jennifer X; and brother, Lymus Dixon Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved