Markstein, Judith "Judy" Pitasky
Mar. 7, 1935 - Jan. 29, 2020
Judith (Judy) M. Pitasky Markstein, age 84, beloved wife of Donald Friedman Markstein, passed away after a prolonged illness on January 29, 2020, at her home in Sarasota, Florida, with her husband and four children by her side.
She was the daughter of the late John and Dora (Gross) Pitasky and step-daughter of Herman J. Ansel.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Markstein of 60 years and daughter Ellen Geller (David) of Madison, CT, and sons Robert Markstein (Monica Zangwill) of Needham, MA, William Markstein (Emily Baller) of New York, NY and David Markstein of West Chester, PA, her sister, Marilyn Caltabiano (Sal) of Newtown Square PA and eleven grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Jonathan, Anne, Melissa, Eric, Charlotte, Alexander, Claire, Arielle, and Mackenzie.
She was predeceased by her brother, David Pitasky (Geraldine) of Yardley, PA.
Judy was born in Trenton New Jersey on March 7, 1935. She graduated from Chatham College in Pittsburgh in 1956 with a degree in education and taught kindergarten at both Fulton and Rogers Elementary Schools in Pittsburgh prior to starting her family. Judy married her husband Donald on May 15, 1960 in Pittsburgh at Temple Rodef Shalom. She and Donald loved attending theater and symphony together wherever they lived, first Pittsburgh, PA, then Springfield NJ and Williamstown, MA, and later Longboat Key and Sarasota, FL.
As a devoted wife and loving mother, Judy believed family always came first and encouraged family get-togethers ("Fun Sundays") throughout the years and for her children to stay in close contact. She and Donald raised their children in Springfield, New Jersey, and she greatly enjoyed attending her children's school events, volunteering at Overlook Hospital, serving in leadership positions of the League of Women Voters and volunteering at Temple Sha'arey Shalom. She loved attending the Williamstown Theatre Festival and Tanglewood during many wonderful summers and, after moving to Florida, she belonged to Congregation Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key and helped to set up a food collection for the hungry there. In later years, she and Donald divided their time between Williamstown and Sarasota. In recent years, she was proud that she and Donald sponsored several theatre students through the FSU/Asolo Conservatory Fellowship program. A private funeral service will be held in Sarasota with a Memorial Service being planned in Sarasota at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020