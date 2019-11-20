|
|
Vigder, Judith
Jul 3, 1942 - Nov 15, 2019
Judith Katz Vigder, 77, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away at home on November 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Louis Katz, her brother, Nathan Katz, she is survived by her devoted and loving husband Bob Vigder, daughter Karen Vigder Bokor, her son and daughter in law, David Vigder and Diany Morales, daughter and son in law, Cheryl and David Brause, and nine grandchildren.
Born in Dayton, Ohio in 1942, Judy was a life-long educator and touched the lives of thousands of young minds. She had a deep love and appreciation for art and music. Judy graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Oklahoma and a Master's Degree in Education from Wright State University. While at the University of Oklahoma, a college friend introduced her to Bob who would become her husband and love of her life. They settled in Dayton, Ohio where they raised three children. Active in the Dayton community, Judy taught middle school science, was the Vice Principal of Northmont High School, and the Principal of Northmont Middle School. Their deep love for family would eventually lead Judy and Bob to Columbus, Ohio where Judy would become the Head of the Columbus Jewish Day School.
After retirement they permanently settled in Sarasota where they could be with Judy's beloved mother, Florence Katz, and travel to be with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered always and lovingly as Nana to her grandchildren. Judy was active in Jewish Family and Children Services and the National Council of Jewish Women. Alongside her husband Bob, she was an active member of Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key. Her devotion to her family, unforgettable smile and poise, and passion for educating children and teens, will be sorely missed by all of her many friends and loved ones.
The family requests that donations be made to the Temple Beth Israel Choir or .
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019