Judithe Eisnaugle departed this world on Fri., Aug. 14th surrounded by her family in her home.

She is survived by her children; Jeff Eisnaugle & Kim Chaffin, three grandchildren & two great-grandchildren.

Judi was born and raised in Sarasota, FL. She graduated from Riverview High School and was active on the cheer and swim teams. Judi moved to Sapphire, NC seven years ago to enjoy the mountains that she loved so dearly.

Judi spent her life making people feel beautiful as a beautician. She dedicated the last years of her life lending a hand in the community and cooking Judi's Breakfast at the Sapphire Valley Community Center.

A celebration of life will be held at Cashiers United Methodist Church, 894 NC-107, Cashiers, NC 28717 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11 am - 1 pm. Please call the Church to RSVP.



