1/1
Judithe Eisnaugle
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judithe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eisnaugle, Judithe
Judithe Eisnaugle departed this world on Fri., Aug. 14th surrounded by her family in her home.
She is survived by her children; Jeff Eisnaugle & Kim Chaffin, three grandchildren & two great-grandchildren.
Judi was born and raised in Sarasota, FL. She graduated from Riverview High School and was active on the cheer and swim teams. Judi moved to Sapphire, NC seven years ago to enjoy the mountains that she loved so dearly.
Judi spent her life making people feel beautiful as a beautician. She dedicated the last years of her life lending a hand in the community and cooking Judi's Breakfast at the Sapphire Valley Community Center.
A celebration of life will be held at Cashiers United Methodist Church, 894 NC-107, Cashiers, NC 28717 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11 am - 1 pm. Please call the Church to RSVP.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cashiers United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Asheville Mortuary Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved