Fuqua, Judy
Aug 14, 1946 - Jul 31, 2020
Judy Fuqua lost her battle with Cancer and departed this world on July 31, 2020. She was born to Bob and Gert Woods in Ann Arbor, Michigan on August 14, 1946. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, John; daughter, Megan and her husband, Josh Kuehler; her brother, Kevin Woods and wife, Judy; her sister, Jennifer and husband, Richard Perryman; nieces, Abigail, Caitlin and Amanda; nephews, Jonathon and Chris and several grand nieces and nephews. Judy graduated Ann Arbor High School in 1964 and went on to attend Michigan State University, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in 1968. In October 1968 she graduated from American Airline Stewardess College and began her career as a Stewardess. Judy was able to travel and see the world and loved it. In later life she worked as a travel agent and continued to travel and see new places whenever she could. Her love of travel was one the great joys of her life. Judy enjoyed golf, tennis and skiing. She was involved in neighborhood projects and served as a school board member. Judy was an avid reader, sometimes reading a book in a day. She was an artist and painted for most of her life. She loved music, live theater, and opera. She liked serving on committees at Country Clubs and became addicted to Mahjong. She was kind, generous, and outgoing and loved to give her time and talents. She was loved by many and will be missed. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the Bradenton, FL and Ann Arbor, MI areas but due to the current pandemic crisis, the details are not known at this time. As details become available the family will post updates to Judy Fuqua's Facebook page, Megan Fuqua's Facebook page or through Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
. The family wishes to extend a special thanks and appreciation to all the neighbors and friends for their thoughts, prayers, cards, visits, flowers, and food during her long illness. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that Memorial donations be made to the "American Cancer Society
" in her name.