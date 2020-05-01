Judy Helen Eddins
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddins, Judy Helen
Oct 9, 1939 - Apr 29, 2020
On Wednesday April 29th, Judy Eddins a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed from this life to the next at the age of 80 from natural causes after a long battle with Dementia. Judy was originally born and raised in LaPorte, Indiana and is preceded in death by her wonderful husbands Michael Nalepka and Carl Lee Eddins. She was also preceded in death by two sons Randy Schrock and Mark Nalepka.
Judy was a beautiful, loving caring soul who served most of her career as a Health Office Manager and loved donating her time to her Church especially loved being in charge of Green Thumbers.
She is survived by her children Rodney (Cynthia) Schrock and Pam (Carl) Hendrickson. Her four grandchildren meant the world to her: Megan Brown, Carla Hendrickson, Carlton (Jessica) Hendrickson and Michele Hendrickson, Jared Schrock and Aaron Schrock. Judy was adoringly known as GG (great grandma) to Wesley Combs, Jade Hendrickson, Bella Burch and Camden Higgins.
A Celebration of her Tremendously Caring and Loving Life will take place in August when we can gather to commemorate our memories together. Memorial donations in memory of Judy may be made to her beloved church of 30 years. First Congregational United Church of Christ 1031 S. Euclid Avenue Sarasota, FL 34237.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved