Eddins, Judy Helen

Oct 9, 1939 - Apr 29, 2020

On Wednesday April 29th, Judy Eddins a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed from this life to the next at the age of 80 from natural causes after a long battle with Dementia. Judy was originally born and raised in LaPorte, Indiana and is preceded in death by her wonderful husbands Michael Nalepka and Carl Lee Eddins. She was also preceded in death by two sons Randy Schrock and Mark Nalepka.

Judy was a beautiful, loving caring soul who served most of her career as a Health Office Manager and loved donating her time to her Church especially loved being in charge of Green Thumbers.

She is survived by her children Rodney (Cynthia) Schrock and Pam (Carl) Hendrickson. Her four grandchildren meant the world to her: Megan Brown, Carla Hendrickson, Carlton (Jessica) Hendrickson and Michele Hendrickson, Jared Schrock and Aaron Schrock. Judy was adoringly known as GG (great grandma) to Wesley Combs, Jade Hendrickson, Bella Burch and Camden Higgins.

A Celebration of her Tremendously Caring and Loving Life will take place in August when we can gather to commemorate our memories together. Memorial donations in memory of Judy may be made to her beloved church of 30 years. First Congregational United Church of Christ 1031 S. Euclid Avenue Sarasota, FL 34237.



