1/1
Judy O'Brien-Klauber
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Brien-Klauber, Judy
Sep 2, 1964 - Oct 31, 2020
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Judy, our loving sister, daughter, devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 31, 2020 at age 56.
Judith "Judy" Louise O'Brien-Klauber, was born in Toledo, Ohio, September 2, 1964. She attended Washington Local Schools, graduating from Whitmer High School, Class of 1982. Shortly after high school she moved to Sarasota, Florida. Judy was a lifelong "foodie" and made her mark in the restaurant industry. Prior to having children, she was a flight attendant and local model.
She was the beloved mother of Maxwell Klauber and Mikayla Klauber, aunt to Hallie Matthews and Will Matthews, sister to Ann O'Brien-Matthews, Michael O'Brien, Peggy O'Brien. She was predeceased in death by her mother, Loretta Bearringer, stepfather Ellis Bearringer, father, William O'Brien and brother Timothy O'Brien. She will also be sorely missed by her beloved labradoodle, Eli.
All who knew her will remember her infectious laugh and giggle, how she loved to cook and share her passion for food. "Food is Love," she'd say. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Due to the pandemic and concern for our extended family and friends, there will be a small service for immediate family only. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved