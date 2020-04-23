|
Pflug, Judy
April 18, 2020
Judy Pflug, 79, of Sarasota, died April 18, 2020.
Judy grew up as a military dependent, living at army bases around the world. She loved music and was a soprano at Washburn University, deciding to leave her studies prematurely to marry and raise a family. Returning to school after 20 years, Judy earned a Masters in Education from the University of Arizona. She taught for several years and was a finalist for 1989 Teacher of the Year in Arizona.
Judy then took time off to seek her Ph.D. in third world education through the University of Arizona, moving to Honduras. Her compassion for the poor of that country prompted her to stay for 10 years. During this time, she became the principal of Discovery School and adopted a deaf child who had been rescued from starvation.
With the goal of procuring a cochlear implant for her son, Judy came to the U.S. in 2004. She met and married Dr. Carl Pflug, a retired Sarasota physician. The couple moved to Apollo Beach where Judy volunteered with the Migrant Mission school in Balm, FL. In their leisure time, Judy and Carl enjoyed dancing at the senior clubs in Sun City Center and sailing on Tampa Bay.
They were able to travel for a few years, but by 2010, Judy was diagnosed with early Alzheimer's Disease. The progression of this disease over the past ten years left Judy increasingly disabled. Carl was a devoted husband, caregiver, and advocate for Judy, who herself had spent so much of her life caring for others. Judy's outgoing, generous spirit, determination, and joyful enthusiasm for life endure.
Judy is survived by her husband, Carl, her son, Jersin Evan Matthews, and cousins, Janelle Hopkins and Jerry David Holland of Mississippi.
Due to current conditions, services will be private. Toale Brothers Funeral home is in charge.In lieu of flowers, Judy requested donations to Catholic Relief Services Honduras.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020