Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Judy (Judith) Rabito


1945 - 2020
Feb 13, 1945 - Jan 8, 2020
Judy (Judith) Carol Wilson Rabito, 74, died Wednesday, Jan. 8th at the Bay Breeze Nursing Home in Venice, FL. Judy was born on February 13, 1945 in Decatur, Illinois. She was the daughter of Charles and Roselyn Wilson of Kansas City, MO where she grew up. She is leaving behind her three sons, Richard Rabito (Jennifer) and sons Camden and Cardin of Evergreen, CO, Randal Rabito (Aretha) of Grand Junction, CO, and Robb Rabito (Rachel) and daughter Bailey of Chicago, IL, her ex-husband Jack Rabito of Venice, FL and brother Charles Wilson of Kansas City, MO. Service will be held at Your Traditions, 2118 Constitution Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34231 at 11am on Monday, Jan. 13th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidwell Hospice - 220 Wexford Blvd, Venice, FL 34293.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
