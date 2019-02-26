|
|
Rubenfeld, Judy
March 2, 1928 - January 28, 2019
Judy Rosen Rubenfeld passed away January 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California with her family by her side. She was born to Lillian Millstein and Paul Rosen in Poughkeepsie New York. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and earned her teaching degree from Wheelock College in Boston. She taught first grade in White Plains, New York until she fell in love and married pilot Milton Rubenfeld. After the birth of their first son Paul in Peekskill, New York, they moved to Oneonta where their daughter Abby and son Luke were born. In 1960, the Rubenfelds moved to Sarasota. The family found an unconventional home on Sarasota Bay that had been built as a test house by the Navy. Japanese in style, it had a swimming pool in the center and overhead garage doors that opened the house to the outdoors. Judy and Milton owned and operated a lighting store on the Tamiami Trail, The Lamplighter Shop, for fifteen years. Judy worked in the store when her schedule as a full-time mom permitted. She was a volunteer school nurse at her children's elementary school and was active in their extra curricular activities through high school. Judy's eldest son Paul is the actor also known as Pee-wee Herman. Abby is a prominent civil rights attorney. Luke is a successful business owner. When their children were grown, Judy and Milton moved to the southern-most tip of Turtle Beach on Siesta Key. She loved to walk the beach and collect shells. She became an avid birdwatcher. She loved to play bridge and do crossword puzzles. She was wickedly funny and sarcastic, as well as drastically impatient. She famously had a Doberman named Carlos who carried her purse.
A celebration of Judy's life is planned for the afternoon of March 10 in Sarasota. The family asks those interested in attending to contact them at: [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to:
Venice Audubon Society
(for stewardship of The
Rookery)
PO Box 1381
Venice FL 34284-1381
www.veniceaudubon.org
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019