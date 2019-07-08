|
|
Kane, Judyth
Jan 5, 1925 - July 3, 2019
Judyth Kane died on July 3, 2019 at the age of 94. A Mass will be celebrated in memory of Judyth at a future date.
Judyth, daughter of George and Magdalene Beondek, was born on January 5, 1925 in Triadelphia, West Virginia. Judyth was one of thirteen children. She will be remembered by her family and friends as the devoted wife to Elmer Kane, a loving mother and grandmother, a talented artist, a passionate golfer, and an extraordinary example of the Catholic faith.
Judyth is survived by three children, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and many extended family members.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 8 to July 9, 2019