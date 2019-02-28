|
Malcolm, Julia A.
June 7, 1925 - February 12, 2019
Julia A. Malcolm, aged 93, passed away peacefully on February 12th, following several months of declining health. Julia was born on June 7, 1925 on a farm in East Millsboro, PA and she graduated from Brownsville High School in 1944. During World War II she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" at a plant manufacturing B27 bombers in Cleveland, OH. After the war she met and married George Malcolm in Pittsburgh, PA and she dedicated the rest of her life to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Julia and George had five children together and lived in several states before settling in Sarasota in 1965. Julia loved to travel, enjoying a number of trips to Canada, Mexico and the Western United States. She also enjoyed crafts and puzzles, and listening to her grandson play the organ -- especially for the church choir. A favorite pastime was making delicious baked goods which she generously sent or delivered to family and friends, especially during holiday seasons. She was a member of Incarnation Church for over 50 years. Julia was preceded in death by her husband George, son George "Sonny" Malcolm III, daughter Barbara Cranfield and son Richard Malcolm. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Malcolm of Sarasota and Ceci (Robert) Bopp of Middletown, CT, and by two grandsons, Michael Malcolm of West Chester, PA and Paul Malcolm of Raleigh, NC. She will be missed by her daughters, grandsons and many others who knew her. A service will be held Friday, March 15th at Incarnation Church at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 10, 2019