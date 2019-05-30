|
Petriwsky, Julia A.
Dec 24, 1926 - May 28, 2019
Julia A. Petriwsky, 92, of North Port, Florida, died on May 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a Panachyda to begin at 6:00 pm on June 2, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home North Port Chapel, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287. Services will be held at 10:00 am on June 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 7890 W. Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2019
