McDaniels, Julia
Mar 3, 1941 - Mar 20, 2019
Julia McDaniels, 78, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Live Oak, Florida, died on Mar 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on March 29, 2019, 720 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton, Florida 34205. Services will be held at Noon on March 30, 2019 at Ward Temple AME Church, 1005 5th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
