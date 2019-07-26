|
Nichols, Julia
March 13, 1936 - May 29, 2019
A loving wife, nurturing mother, a dedicated teacher, a guide to multiple generations, a loyal daughter and sibling and dear friend … Julia Nichols shall be missed by all who were blessed to know her … all whose lives she touched.
Julia Rashid was born in Highland Park, Michigan, marrying Larry Nichols in November 1958. Julia earned both Bachelor and Masters Degrees in education from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Strong-willed, driven to accomplishment, she earned her Masters Degree while raising three infant children and teaching full-time … a task, not for the faint of heart. Although good kids … legend has it, they could be a … handful … at times. She went on to teach elementary-school children for 35 years … serving thirty of those years at Longacre Elementary in Farmington, Michigan.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband Larry Nichols. Julia is survived by her children Chris Nichols of Michigan, Eric Nichols, Leslie Nichols, and granddaughter Cassandra Nichols of Colorado, sister Mary Jo Khuri, brother-in-law Raja Khuri, her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Baker of Florida plus many nieces and nephews scattered across the country.
Infinite kindness … unconditional love … Julia always put the needs of others before those of her own. Some say, once in a generation … comes an Angel … Julia Nichols … was that Angel.
Julia was cremated; she's traveled to Colorado where her remains shall be joined on a mountainside with those of her late husband. Donations may be made to Mote Marine; one of her favorite places to volunteer her services.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019