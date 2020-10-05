Parks, JuliaAug 29, 1937 - Sep 29, 2020Julia Meek Parks passed away in Sarasota on Tuesday, September 29th at the age of 83. Julie was preceded in death by her sister Judith and her brother Joe. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Parks, her four children: Bill Jr (Debbie), Vickie, Joe, and Kelly (Chris), her grandchildren: Billy Parks III, Samuel Parks, Patrick Fair, Kevin Parks, Nola Parks, Conor Fair, Julia Parks-Diaz, Jennifer Groce, Kaitlyn Nelson and Robbie MacNamara, and three great grandsons: Inman Parks, Will Parks IV, and Brooks Parks.Born in Western Springs, Illinois, in 1937, Julie retired to Sarasota with her husband Bill in 1993. She was an avid reader and volunteer for numerous women's causes, and enjoyed tennis and bridge. Her father perhaps best described her in her late teenage years as "Mercurial, and with great depth"... none of that changed throughout the course of her life. We remember her as a woman capable of great love, a sharp wit, and a lifelong commitment to equality and justice for all people.Julie will be greatly missed by all those she leaves behind, and our grief is eased by the countless blessings of having her in our lives, and the kindness and support of her many friends to our family at this difficult time.There will be a private family service in Sister Bay, WIsconsin in November. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Julie's name to either the Sarasota Tidewell Hospice, The Sarasota Women's Resouce Center, or The Cat Depot in Sarasota.