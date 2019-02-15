|
|
Keegan-Kaufman, Julie
January 19, 1958 - February 12, 2019
Julie Marie Keegan-Kaufman, 61, passed away February 12, 2019. She was born January 19, 1958 in Pontiac, Illinois to the late Francis and Janice (Merdian) Keegan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Kevin; and her mother-in-law Maire.
Julie came to Sarasota in 1989 from Dwight, Illinois. She worked in sales and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was very supportive of her children's activities and nurtured them with tremendous love.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Dr. Ken Kaufman; son, Nick Kaufman; daughter, Beth Kaufman, all of Sarasota; sister, Christine Burkett and her husband JB of Kingwood, Texas; brothers, Dan Keegan and his wife Gail of Marco Island, Florida; and John Keegan and his wife Maureen of Morris, Illinois.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Friday, February 22nd. at 9:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, Florida 34231. Immediately following the Mass there will be a Celebration of Life in the Spirit Center.
Memorial contributions may be made in Julie's honor to the Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association at www.thefirstteesarasotamanatee.org/ . Memories and condolences may be placed online at www.MaloneyFuneralHomeCares.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019