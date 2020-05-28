Higgins, June B
Jun 18, 1926 - May 12, 2020
June B Higgins, 93, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 12, 2020. June is survived by her daughter, Susie (Bradley) Anderson; granddaughter, Robin (Drew) Cabana; great grandsons, Andrew and Matthew; and daughters, Brenda (Larry) Streit, Bonnie (Todd) Holdman. She is pre deceased by her son, Terry Blaylock and daughter, Barbara Woolard.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 30, 2020.