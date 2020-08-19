1/
Johnson, June G
Jun 3, 1937 - Aug 10, 2020
June Johnson, age 83, passed away Monday, Aug 10, 2020 in Venice, Florida. Born in Leeds, England on June 3, 1937, June moved to the United States in 1960. She married Guilford T Johnson of Toms River, New Jersey on March 24, 1961. Her husband served in the US Navy in the mid-1950s. June became a nationalized citizen in California in 1979. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven, in 1976 and by her husband in 2014. After moving to Venice, the couple became active members of St Marks Episcopal Church where June was a smiling, welcoming friend to many. She is survived by two brothers, Dennis and David Stringer, and their families in Leeds, England.
Arrangements are being made by the National Cremation Society with June to rest with her husband at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Marks Episcopal Church in Venice.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
