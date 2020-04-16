Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
June Lorraine Graehling Mades

June Lorraine Graehling Mades Obituary
Mades, June Lorraine Graehling
Jun 1, 1923 - Apr 12, 2020
June Lorraine Graehling Mades, 96, passed away on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at The Fountains of Hope assisted living facility, Sarasota, Florida of natural causes. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, at which time she will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 49 years, Donald Mades, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, in Dixon, Illinois.
June was preceded in death by her husband Donald Mades; daughter, Cheryl Mades; sisters, Evelyn Shipper and Lila Hadaway; brother-in-law, Donald "Skip" Shipper; and many dear friends.
June, aka Grandma Mades, GiGi and G3, is survived by her children, Dean Mades (Joanne), Karen Petersen (Mike); sister, Eileen Graehling; six beloved grandchildren; five treasured great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchild.
Condolences may be directed online to the family at www.palmsmemorial.com
or mailed to Dean Mades (7231 S. Leewynn Dr., Sarasota, FL 34240) and Karen Petersen (1106 Denbigh Dr., Iowa City, IA 52246).
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
