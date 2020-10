Mills, JuneJul 5, 1925 - Oct 20, 2020Mills, June; 95, of Sarasota, FL, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born in North Whales, UK. She was a Regional Restaurant Manager for Woolworth's Corporation. June worked with her husband, Harry Mills, at the Mills Brothers Circus. She is preceeded in death by her husband; Harry Mills. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Peggy Mills (Nino Murillo) and Gigi Mills.