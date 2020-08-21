Cullinan, Juneko
Aug 23, 1939 - Aug 13, 2020
SARASOTA, FL - Juneko Cullinan, 80 of Sarasota, FL, left this earthly realm on August 13th, 2020, after a long and productive life.
It would be wrong to say that Juneko lost her battle to cancer because she never stopped fighting. No matter how bad it was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Juneko stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Juneko. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight.
Juneko was born Fumiko Wajima in the village of Chitose, near Hakodate, Hokkaido, Japan. She was the second of seven children born to parents Nobuo Wajima and his wife Fusae Kikuchi.
Juneko, as she became known, married Robert Henry Cullinan in Japan while he served with the United States Air Force. They traveled all over the world with their two children and after Robert's retirement the family settled down at his family home in Norway, Maine. After the death of Robert in 1980, Juneko raised her two children until they left home on their own.
A lover of travel, Juneko met Gustave Spurr while spending time at a campground in Maine that they both frequented during the summers and they became the best of friends and ultimately life companions.
Juneko and Gus moved to Sarasota, Florida and became fixtures in the Oakwood Manor community where they resided together until Gus passed away in May of 2018, where Juneko remained with her friends and community.
Juneko is survived by her daughter Maria Faul of California and her son John Cullinan of Florida and her grandchildren Siobhan Faul, Aoife Faul, Aidan Faul and Hitoshi Cullinan. She is also survived by her sisters Echiko, Hisako, Ami and her brother, Yoshinori.
Given the current pandemic no services will be held.
Her ashes will be spread locally on the ocean and also at a future date in Maine, Massachusetts and Japan the places she loved.
Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
