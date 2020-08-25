1/1
K. Richard Muckinhaupt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share K.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muckinhaupt, K. Richard
Nov 7, 1933 - Aug 17, 2020
Kenneth Richard "Dick" Muckinhaupt passed away peacefully at home August 17, 2020 in Venice, FL after complications from an accident. Long term vascular dementia contributed to his passing. Born to Charlotte and Karl Muckinhaupt November 7, 1933 in Meadville, PA, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Victoria Wolfram Muckinhaupt, and children, Deborah (Jack), Scott (Terri), Chris (Jessica), Robin Davis (Jeff), Michael (Michelle), and Amy Werner (Byron), as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Dick attended Lakeside Lutheran Church, Venice, PA as a "snowbird" and was very active in his Chestnut Creek community for many years. A leader with a vibrant personality throughout his life, he will be greatly missed by his family. A celebration of life will be held after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, with his ashes laid to rest in Venango Cemetery, Venango, PA. Donations in his memory can be made to Tidewell Hospice or Lakeside Lutheran Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gulf Coast Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved