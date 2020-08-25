Muckinhaupt, K. Richard

Nov 7, 1933 - Aug 17, 2020

Kenneth Richard "Dick" Muckinhaupt passed away peacefully at home August 17, 2020 in Venice, FL after complications from an accident. Long term vascular dementia contributed to his passing. Born to Charlotte and Karl Muckinhaupt November 7, 1933 in Meadville, PA, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Victoria Wolfram Muckinhaupt, and children, Deborah (Jack), Scott (Terri), Chris (Jessica), Robin Davis (Jeff), Michael (Michelle), and Amy Werner (Byron), as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Dick attended Lakeside Lutheran Church, Venice, PA as a "snowbird" and was very active in his Chestnut Creek community for many years. A leader with a vibrant personality throughout his life, he will be greatly missed by his family. A celebration of life will be held after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, with his ashes laid to rest in Venango Cemetery, Venango, PA. Donations in his memory can be made to Tidewell Hospice or Lakeside Lutheran Church.



