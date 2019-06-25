|
Joseph, Kane
September 9, 1940 - June 15, 2019
Joseph Kane age 78 of Sarasota, FL passed away June 15, 2019. Joe was born in Bronx, NY September 9, 1940 and grew up in Astoria, Queens. He graduated from Queens Vocational High School in 1958. At 19 joined the Army, was in Mortar Crew, then became the General's first Personal Assistant. While in the Army he was on the USA Swim Team. From 1962 to 1978 he worked in NY, in 1980 he worked in the National Counsel on Alcoholism in White Plains, St. Agnes's Hospital and Silver Hill Foundation in New Canaan, CT. He earned a Bachelors of Science in Human Services at Empire State College in NY in 1984. In 1985 Joe married Susan Robards (deceased 2004) and moved to Sarasota FL in 1986. They opened a private practice, Another Level of Recovery, in 1991.
Joe is survived by his spouse Kasy Kane, son Scott and wife Kara; son Steve and partner Amy; stepdaughters Jody, Sadie and Tamara. Scott and Steve's mother was Frances Zuvich, who passed away in 2006. Joe is also survived by his grandchildren Chandler and Wes, nieces Susan, Jeanie and nephew Mark (deceased 2015) children of his sister May McCourt (deceased 2007). May married Joe's dear friend from the army, Brendan, who resides in New Jersey.
Joe was a quick witted, easy going, and loving man who had an appreciation for daily life. He was loved by his family, friends, clients, neighbors and rescue dog Coco. For years Joe was committed and enlivened by the teacher and students of his Friendship Center yoga class and YMCA class. Some of his fondest memories are summers in Lake Ronkonkoma with his 2 sons.
The Kane family wishes to thank the VA Hospital, SMH and Tidewell Hospice. In lieu of flowers please donate to Nate's Honor Animal Rescue Bradenton, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 25 to June 26, 2019