Anderson, Karen
Karen Armstrong Anderson of Sarasota, Florida passed away on January 10th, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial.
Karen was born in Kansas to Rose Ann and John G. Armstrong who met at the Rhode Island School of Design. After Kansas, they lived in Italy and then the family moved to Anna Maria Island in the early 1960s. The bulk of her childhood was spent in Sandy Hook on Siesta Key where she raised her precious horse and would compete on the equestrian circuit.
She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, Cub Scouts den mother, manager, chef, horse lover, hiker, and lover of the great outdoors. She was a fiercely loyal friend who would spend hours on the phone staying in contact with her loved ones and she would drop everything in an instant to lend a hand if someone needed help. Anyone who was fortunate enough to spend time with Karen will tell you that the room was always a little brighter when she was in it. Nothing made her happier than spending her summers in the Adirondack Mountains with her family and her dogs. Words could never do justice to how selfless, loving, and caring she was.
She is survived by her husband Cass Patrick, son Cass Paul, grandbaby Cass Payson, brother Paul Armstrong, sister Nora Foe, and her fur babies Carrie Rose, Gustavo Di Francoli, and Antonietta Di Quera.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you direct your donations to Satchel's Last Resort Animal Shelter in Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020