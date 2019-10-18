|
Gallagher, Karen Berg
June 2, 1945 - Oct. 14, 2019
Surrounded by her three loving daughters and family friends, Karen Berg Gallagher, 74, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Beckley, WV, died peacefully in her home on October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Robert Carter Gallagher.
Karen was born June 2, 1945, in Dunkirk, New York, the daughter of the late Adalyn and Francis Berg. She graduated with a B.A. in Speech and English from Allegheny College in 1967 and earned her masters in communication from West Virginia University in 1992. Karen was a beloved teacher for over 30 years instructing English at Shady Spring High School, communications at the WV Police Academy, quality management at the US Department of Labor-Mine Safety and Health Academy, and public speaking at the College of WV, Keiser College, and University of South Florida. Karen was a certified Myers-Briggs Type Indicator administrator and consulted with many organizations along the East Coast. Karen and her late husband, Robert Carter Gallagher, established Rent-A-Space Corporation, a self-storage business with facilities in Charleston, WV, and Roanoke, VA.
Karen's volunteer responsibilities were numerous. She served as the Beckley Area Foundation President, Bird Key Yacht Club's social chair, an officer at the Beckley Presbyterian Church, and worked closely with Theater West Virginia's operations and fundraising. Karen was an avid tennis player in her earlier years and shrewd mahjong player and trivia aficionado in her later years. Social events, travel, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, and spending time with her dog, Bingo, were among Karen's favorite activities. Her favorite saying was, "Never miss a party!" and she truly lived life to the fullest.
Karen (known affectionately as "Gal") never met a stranger and had a true gift for making everyone feel like the most special person in the room. Her quick wit, infectious smile, and bigger-than-life personality will be remembered by all who knew and loved her. Karen loved to say she painted with all the colors of the rainbow. Our "Gal" most certainly did and she will truly be missed.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful doctors and caregivers who assisted Karen with the medical challenges she bravely faced – Dr. Lee Harris (Internal Medicine), Dr. Francine Martin (Gastroenterologist), Dr. Xavier Guerrero (Nephrologist), Dr. Janice Eakle (Oncologist), Judy Martel (caregiver), Patricia Barrett (caregiver), and Carla Longino (caregiver).
Karen is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth Stewart (David), Susan Bell (Stephen), and Anne Tobar (Richard); six grandchildren, Carter and Caroline Bell, Winn and Walker Stewart, and Rex and Berkeley Tobar, all of Charlotte, NC; a brother, Dr. William Berg (Dr. Laurie Martin-Berg), of Madison, WI; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betsey Satterfield (William Satterfield) of Lewisburg, WV; and special friend, Dr. David Pearah, of Sarasota, FL. Karen was extremely close to her extended family and wonderful network of friends, who loved her dearly.
A Celebration of Life with Karen Berg Gallagher will be held at the Bird Key Yacht Club in Sarasota, FL, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 am. An additional Celebration of Life will be held in Beckley, WV, at a later date.
Donations of sympathy may be made to a , to the Beckley Area Foundation (Karen Berg Gallagher Fund) 129 Main Street, Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 (www.bafwv.org), or to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St E, Palmetto, FL 34221 (www.guidedogs.org).
