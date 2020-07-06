Catanzaro, Karen

May 15,1944 - Jun 30, 2020

Karen Grace Catanzaro (nee. Moutrie) 76, passed Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. She was born in St. Louis, MO. She moved to Sarasota in 1984. She pursued a career in banking and retail. She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church where she volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister and was active in the parish ladies club. Karen was a people person and loved being around her family and friends. She had an infectious smile which drew people to her.

She enjoyed Mohjong, theater, reading, dancing, watching The Cardinals and Notre Dame. She also enjoyed traveling to St. Louis to see her family and friends.

Karen is survived by her three children Chris Catanzaro, Catherine (Ted) Levy (St. Louis), Buddy (Megan) Catanzaro (St. Louis), her "Fantastic Five" grandchildren; Nicholas, Francesca, Cecilia, Katalina, Anniston and her loving Mia Puppup.

A celebration of life will occur when its safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice and Incarnation Catholic Church.



