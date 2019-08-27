|
Weaver, Karen D.
Mar 24, 1947 - Aug 25, 2019
Karen D. Weaver, 72, of Warm Mineral Springs, Florida, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, died on Aug 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Aug 29, 2019, at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Aug 30, 2019 at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019