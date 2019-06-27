|
|
Eggers, Karen
Oct 31, 1948 - Jun 27, 2019
Karen Lee Eggers of Osprey Florida passed away June 27, 2019. Born October 31th 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio. Moved to Sarasota Florida in 1978.
Survived by her daughter Sheri Pintzow of Newport News Virginia, 4 grandkids Richard Skoyec his wife Katie and stepson Noah of Syracuse New York, Brittany Webster and her husband Rob of Wimauma Florida, Taylour Ewald Lee her husband Tarl her stepson T.J of Englewood Florida, Brendan Pintzow of Englewood Florida. 1 great granddaughter Gracey Lee Pintzow of Englewood Florida. She worked for the Sarasota school board as a bus attendant. She loved her job, her friends there and her kids on the bus. She was the type of person that would give you the shirt off her back. In lieu of flowers please donate to the bricks at the transportation center or the Hospice House of Sarasota. There will be a celebration of life for her at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 27 to June 28, 2019