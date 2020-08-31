Violette, Karen Grace

May 17, 1953 - Aug 24, 2020

Karen Grace Violette, 67, of Sarasota, found peace on August 24th, 2020. She was born to the late Peter Gregorio and Mary Gregorio, May 17th, 1953 in Buffalo, New York. Karen graduated from Kenmore West High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Nutrition from Buffalo State College.

Karen is survived by her husband, Gerard Violette; daughter, Lauren (Enrique) Vadiveloo; stepsons Ryan Violette, Sean (Marina) Violette, Brandon (Kristy) Violette, and Taylor Violette; two grandchildren, Olivia and Brooks Vadiveloo; mother, Mary Gregorio; sister to Mark (Sophia) Gregorio, Michele (Douglas) Junik, and Paula (Kenneth) Gregorio-Hebler. Karen is preceded in death by her father, Peter Gregorio.

Karen was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. After receiving her Degree from Buffalo State College she spent a few years in California before settling down in Sarasota, Florida where she began her career as a Registered Dietitian. From a very young age, Karen always wanted to help others and she was able to achieve this through her work as a Nutritionist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital, and All Children's Hospital.

All of Karen's big decisions in life were made with her heart. When she set her mind to something she was determined to make it happen, and when she wanted to move to California, not even a blizzard in Buffalo could stop her. She packed up her tiny yellow Volkswagen Bug and drove by herself across the country, without stopping. Karen had a very warm and caring way about her that you could recognize instantly and people always gravitated to. She was very active her entire life, enjoyed running and playing tennis, had a love of reading, and was always ready to travel and experience new places. Karen was an avid sports fan, her knowledge and enthusiasm for the NFL and NBA always impressed others. Even though in Sarasota she was surrounded by Miami Dolphins fans she remained a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan through and through, and was not afraid to tell others that she thought Dan Marino was "a cry baby." Yes, she had a very good sense of humor.

Karen was the most amazing mother to her daughter, Lauren, and loved her with all of her being. She always called Lauren her "little buddy" and she was just that until the very end.

Karen was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved and was loved by all that knew her. You will live on in the hearts of all us.

There will be a private service held in Buffalo, New York at a future date.



