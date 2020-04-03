|
|
Griffith, Karen Hoefer
Sep 21, 1941 - Mar 30, 2020
Karen Hoefer Griffith, 78, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Degreef Hospice House, in St. Louis, Missouri after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen was born on September 21, 1941 to Elmer and Eda (Johnson) Lundin in Cincinnati, Ohio. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, stepmom, sister, aunt, cousin, and a dear friend to so many from her childhood home in Cincinnati, to the University of Indiana, and in Sarasota where she lived for 44 years.
By far, Karen's greatest passion was her family. Following her college graduation, she married her children's father Dr. Richard Hoefer. During her 44 yrs in Sarasota, Karen committed her life to raising her three children Laura, Bill, and Beth. During the second half of her life, Karen met and married Douglas Allen Griffith, sharing twenty wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2015. During their marriage, she and Doug enjoyed traveling to see their children and stepchildren and their six grandchildren who she absolutely adored, to be at their sides during their everyday lives and special celebrations. Karen loved spending time with Doug, cruising off the California coast, exploring different parts of the world, and sharing activities, dinner, and holidays with their many friends.
Aside from her deep love of family and friends, Karen led a long and beautiful life full of many activities and accomplishments. After graduating from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, she attended Indiana University graduating with a BA in Education, and taught 4th grade in Cincinnati. She made lifelong friends in her high school sorority Pi Delta Phi and her college sorority Chi Omega. Throughout her life she loved learning, eventually getting her real estate and nursing licenses. Karen enjoyed a rich involvement in her community as a member of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, Sarasota Memorial Auxiliary, an active and sustainer member in the Junior League of Sarasota, the Founders Garden Club of Sarasota, and the Bath and Racquet Tennis Club and associated women's groups. For many years she served with New College Library Association and helped organize the Mistletoe Ball and other charitable events. Karen held many leadership positions in these organizations. She served at the Church of Palms Presbyterian Church as a greeter, offering communion, and as a deacon. The common thread of each of these activities was years of selfless service to her community and a web of friendships that in some cases lasted a lifetime. Karen was known as a great organizer, a dedicated and reliable contributor, and as a loyal, gracious, and generous friend that was always there to lend a hand, to offer advice or support, to be a companion, and to shed tears that come with losses, disappointments, and celebrations. Karen is deeply loved and missed by all.
Karen is survived by her sister Diane Rockwell; her three children Laura Kochan (Curt), Bill Hoefer (Melissa), and Beth Hoefer; her step-daughter Tami Griffith; her six grandchildren Camaryn, Sarah, and Olivia Kochan and Abbie, Reiley, and William Hoefer; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and many of her friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Griffith, parents Elmer and Eda Lundin, step-mother Maxine Lundin, brother-in-law Jim Rockwell, and stepson Douglas Anthony Griffith.
The family is planning a service and a celebration of life in the coming months when all who shared friendship and love with Karen can be together in community to celebrate her life. Notifications will be made at that time. Donations may be made to the Church of Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida 34239. www.boppchapel.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020