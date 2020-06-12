Mullen, Karen L.
Feb 13, 1942 - Jun 6, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Lou Mullen announces her passing on June 6, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital at age 78 after a brief illness.
Karen was born to Charles and Gertrude (Briggen) Miller in Rochester, New York, February 13, 1942, She graduated from Penfield High School in 1959 and received her bachelor's degree in education from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she enjoyed serving as president of her sorority, Alpha Omega Pi.
Upon graduating in 1963, her love of travel led her to join American Airlines as a flight attendant based in Buffalo, New York. Karen moved to Harvard, Massachusetts to begin raising her family and taught 7th and 9th grade Social Studies in nearby Chelmsford. A student favorite, Karen engaged her students in the classroom and took great pleasure coaching the cheerleading team. A move to Cheshire, Connecticut led her to join AT&T as an account executive till her retirement in 2000 after relocations to both Fayetteville and Clifton Park, New York. Although retired, Karen, who believed in lifelong learning, went on to earn her Master's in Management from The New School of New York City.
An avid golfer and tennis player, Karen chose to retire to Pelican Pointe in Venice, Florida. Always eager to learn about the world, she traveled extensively, managing to visit all seven continents. The stories she would tell upon returning were not as much about the sights she had seen but rather the people she had the privilege to meet along the way. Many of her days were spent playing competitive bridge and many evenings enjoying performances at Van Wezel in Sarasota. For relaxation she read at least a book a week, completed the New York Times crossword puzzle daily and knit gifts for family in colder climates. She volunteered for several causes close to her heart and always enjoyed chatting with the seniors on her delivery route for Meals on Wheels.
Karen is survived by her children, son Erik Becker and his wife Rebecca of Atlanta, Georgia, and daughter Kira (Becker) Kay and her husband Scott of Marblehead, Massachusetts. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Katelyn and Will Becker and Amelia and Eliza Kay. Karen is also survived by her beloved sister, Janet Staudenmayer and her husband Joseph as well as her niece and nephews. She also leaves so many dear friends who had truly become family to her. All will miss her warmth, her wisdom and her smile.
A private service will be held for family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Season of Sharing, an organization Karen felt provided important support to her community. www.UnitedWayCCFL.com.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice will be handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.