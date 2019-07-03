|
Miller, Karen
August 28, 1957 - June 28, 2019
On Friday, June 28, 2019, Karen Ann Miller (Hayes), age 61, passed away comfortably in her home in Bradenton, Florida.
Karen was born August 28, 1957 in Staten Island, NY to Douglas and Katherine Hayes, the second of six children. Karen spent her formative years in Ramsey, NJ, graduating from Ramsey High School in 1975.
Karen's journey brought her to Hermosa Beach, California, where she met Dan Lavalli, before they headed to Dexter, Michigan to raise their family in Dan's hometown. After a 30-year career at Sara Lee foods, Karen retired to Florida in 2018. Her greatest achievement was her three children, Kristin, Robin and Jacob, and their growing group of grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as Beste, Norwegian for "Grandma". For the past 10 years, Karen traveled with her husband, Lance Miller, enjoying his quick wit, sense of humor and devotion to making her smile along the way. Once settled in Florida, Karen and Lance were married in a beachfront ceremony surrounded by their combined seven children.
Karen's passions included beach, pool and boat days soaking up the Florida sun, staying physically fit and above all else, spending time with her family, always striving to create a "beautiful atmosphere" to enjoy time together. Karen's radiant smile, sense of humor and easy-going attitude filled every room she entered with life and love.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Doug. She is survived by her husband, Lance, her children, Kristin, Robin and Jacob, her mother, Katherine, her sons-in-law, Hunter MacDonnell and Corey Peyerk, her daughter-in-law, Taylor Lavalli, her grandchildren, Hayes, Lachlan and Evvi MacDonnell, Sloane Lavalli and Kennedy Peyerk, her siblings, Adriane, Nancy, Mark, Rick and Tommy, her many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandnieces, and her two dogs, Annabelle and Ariya.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 3 to July 8, 2019