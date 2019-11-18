Home

Karen Theresa Lombardi


1942 - 2019
Karen Theresa Lombardi Obituary
Lombardi, Karen Theresa
Sep 3, 1942 - Nov 16, 2019
Karen Theresa Lombardi, 77, of Venice,Fl passed away early Saturday morning Nov. 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Sep. 3, 1942 in Hackensack, NJ, the oldest daughter of Jim and Josephine Holmes. Karen is survived by her husband Richard of 56 years. She was a devoted mother to Rich (Anne), Terri (Ron), Chris (Shoshana), eight grandchildren- Andrew, Nicky, Hailey, Gabrielle, Campbell, Wilson, William and Samantha. She also leaves behind many other family and friends who love and will miss her dearly. She was a member of Epiphany Cathedral and loved spending time with her friends and traveling. A gathering will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:30 pm at the Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice , Fl 34285. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:00 am at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, 310 Sarasota Street, Venice, Fl.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
