Hounshell, Karen Weber
March 4, 1946 - March 6, 2020
Karen Weber Hounshell, age 74 peacefully ascended to Heaven on March 6, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, FL with her son by her side. She was born on March 4, 1946 in Hamilton, OH. She was raised on a farm in Jacksonburg, OH along with her 7 siblings. At age 50, she proudly retired from her corporate job at AK Steel Company in Middletown, OH after 30 years of service. She spent the past 24 years in Sarasota, FL where she loved working for her Brother's Civil Engineering Company and doing taxes for H&R Block. She was a loving, caring, kind, giving, intelligent, wise, strong, fierce, proud single mother who always put her children first. She lived by the words, "Life always works out for the best". She was survived by her son Bradley Weber (Sandra Weber), daughter Kimra Taylor (Dane Taylor), grandchildren Jaxon, Liam and Ella Taylor, her brother Lawrence Weber (Maxine Weber) and family, her sister Sharon Palmer and family, her sister Clara Peck and family, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, loving friends in both Ohio and Florida. A memorial service will be held at the Jacksonburg United Methodist Church in Jacksonburg, Ohio on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020