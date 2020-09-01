1/1
Karolyn Sue Spencer
1947 - 2020
Spencer, Karolyn Sue
Oct 25, 1947 - Aug 23, 2020
Karolyn Spencer of Sarasota passed away August 23, 2020. Karolyn was born October 25, 1947 in Marion County, Indiana. She moved to Florida in 1960. She graduated from Manatee High School and worked as a clerical assistant throughout her career with companies such as American Beryllium (Loral, L3) and State Farm Insurance. During this time, Karolyn met Glen Spencer who she married June 18, 1976.
Karolyn was predeceased in death by her adoptive parents, Thomas Vincent, Jr. and Martha Marie Neidhamer. Karolyn is survived by her loving husband Glen L. Spencer, her son, Tom Davis and his wife Kristin Davis of Tampa, stepson, Scott Spencer and his wife Jill Spencer of Sarasota. Karolyn was most happy spending time with her family, friends, and her grandson Kevin Spencer. Karolyn enjoyed traveling to North Carolina for vacations and supporting the University of Florida Gators.
What was most incredible about Karolyn was her nurturing and caring ways. It is well known that Karolyn helped, supported, and cared for many people
throughout her life. Karolyn was truly a loving wife, an amazing mother, and a wonderful grandmother, however, she was mostly just an amazing and loving
person who helped and supported many many people over her lifetime.
Karolyn always put others before herself and she will be missed more than we can express. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept 5th for family and friends at National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Burial services will be held at National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions or donations may be made to your favorite charity.



Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
National Cremation
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
