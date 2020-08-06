Krause, Kary
Nov 7, 1963 - Jul 30, 2020
Kary Yvonne Krause began her eternal adventure on July 30, 2020. In 1994 Kary set off on a vacation to Sarasota to visit family. Needless to say she was introduced to Scott
Jacob, fell in love, had two children Scott jr and Jacquelyn adding to Scott's "already family" of Justin & Kyle. Kary was beautiful, vivacious and always willing to help others. She loved traveling with her best friend Dena to go hiking and enjoy the beauty of our country. She leaves behind her husband Scott Jacob Sr, son Scott Jacob Jr, daughter Jacquelyn Jacob (Brandon) beloved granddaughter Scarlett Yvonne Cazemiro, two stepsons Justin and Kyle Jacob also mother Cynthia Cocks, stepfather John Cocks, brother David Krause and his son Sam, sister Kathleen Krause (Mike) also stepsisters Nancy Lennon (Tom) Lisa Tricinelli (Roger) and stepbrother James Cocks and aunts Leslie, Deb, Judy and many cousins, dear friend Dena. She fought a courageous battle with cancer but finally, peacefully went to her forever sleep with her loving family by her side. At this time there are no services planned but please remember Kary in your prayers or donate to your favorite charity
in her name.