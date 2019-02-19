|
|
Kobryn, Kateryna (Katrusia)
Aug. 15, 1935 - Feb. 15, 2019
Kateryna (Katrusia) Kobryn, age 83, of North Port, Florida, passed away on February 15, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1935 in Zvenyhorod, Ukraine. She moved to North Port in 1994 from Staten Island, New York. Kateryna was a member of the Presentation of the Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Church, Ukrainian National Women's League of America, Ukrainian American Club of SW Florida, Ukrainian National Association, The Ukrainian Museum and Association of Ukrainian Catholics "Providence". She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Atanas of North Port; two sons, Alexander Zenon Kobryn of Lakeland, Florida, Lt. Col. Adrian Ihor Kobryn of Staten Island, New York; a daughter, Maria Luba Hirak of Staten Island, New York; two daughters-in-law, Angelita Rios-Kobryn and Janice Lynn Kobryn both of Staten Island, New York; a sister-in-law, Stefania Osadciw of Buffalo, New York. She also leaves behind four loving grandchildren, Adrienne Halyna Hirak, Alexander Yurij Hirak, Grace Lynn Kobryn and Severino Bohdan Kobryn, two great-grandchildren, Victoria Faith Hirak and Natalyna Hope Dominquez and several nieces, nephews and other relatives in the US, Canada and Ukraine. Kateryna was preceded in death by her parents, Vavro and Varvara Osadciw, all her siblings and son, Andrew Bohdan Kobryn in 1994. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home in North Port from 3:00PM-6:00PM with a Panachyda Service at 5:00PM. A Mass will be held at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with entombment to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019