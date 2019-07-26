|
|
Kangas, Katherine J.
Jun 24, 1924 - Jul 18, 2019
Katherine J. Kangas, 95, of Sarasota passed away July 18. She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, to Starr and Gunda Bristol. After graduating from Rowe High School in Conneaut, Kay worked at Astatic Corporation making crystal cartridges for the military during World War II. She married Oiva M. Kangas and together they raised their seven children in homes they built in Chardon and North Canton, Ohio. After moving to Siesta Key, Kay worked as a seamstress for several local clothing stores. She was an active member of Siesta Key Chapel and later of Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church. Kay served on the Board of the Mustard Seed and volunteered weekly at their store for many years. She was an active member of Sara De Soto chapter of NSDAR and Sons of Norway. She will be dearly remembered for her love of family and friends, her creative sewing and cooking skills, and the infamous family quote "What the old lady wants, the old lady gets!"
Survivors include daughters Karen (Jim) Diggs of Landrum, SC, Sue (Walter) Snow of Sarasota, Kathy Harrold of Massillon, OH, and Laura Jones of Canton, OH; son-in-law Dennis Newhouse of Canton, OH; daughter-in-law Joyce Kangas of Sarasota; sister Greta (Richard) Mahaffey of Sarasota; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Oiva, daughter Kristen and sons Jon and David. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, at 11:00am in the Little White Church, Bee Ridge Presbyterian, 4826 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota, followed by a celebration of her life at the home of Sue and Walter Snow. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or to Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019