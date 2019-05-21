Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Rita's Roman Catholic Chr
3625 11th St
Long Island City, NY 11106
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Joan McDonald

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine Joan McDonald Obituary
McDonald, Katherine Joan
Sept 23, 1951 - Jan 23, 2019
On January 23, 2019, Katherine McDonald (Kathy) of Bradenton, formerly of Queens, NY, passed away. Kathy is the beloved daughter of Joan E. McDonald and the late Daniel D. McDonald; dearest sister of Donald B and Michael D McDonald. Cherished aunt of Christine Chaputian and Michael P McDonald; adoring great aunt of Owen, Vivian, and Jack Robert.
Katherine's entire professional career was spent in the Juvenile Justice field helping teenagers requiring rehabilitaiton. Kathy was a very special lady and all that knew her will cherish her memory. A funeral mass was celebrated at St. Rita's R.C. Church, Long Island CIty, New York with two of Kathy's dear friends and former classmates playing the organ and singing her favorite hymns during Mass. Interment took place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, New York.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.