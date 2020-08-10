Losey, Katherine
02/07/1929 - 07/12/2020
Katherine Losey passed away on July 12, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a resident of Venice,Fl for 40 years. She was a lifetime member of Unity Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey and daughter Huldah. She is survived by her son Larry and wife Jane, 2 stepsons, Jay of North Port and Todd of Venice. She is also survived by her grandchildren Deanna, Katie, Jenna, Matthew, Jillian, Melissa and Jarrett; and 6 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her Unity Church family for all their support and prayers. A special thanks to George at Toale Brothers Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Unity Church of Venice or the American Heart Association
.