1/
Katherine Losey
Losey, Katherine
02/07/1929 - 07/12/2020
Katherine Losey passed away on July 12, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a resident of Venice,Fl for 40 years. She was a lifetime member of Unity Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey and daughter Huldah. She is survived by her son Larry and wife Jane, 2 stepsons, Jay of North Port and Todd of Venice. She is also survived by her grandchildren Deanna, Katie, Jenna, Matthew, Jillian, Melissa and Jarrett; and 6 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her Unity Church family for all their support and prayers. A special thanks to George at Toale Brothers Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Unity Church of Venice or the American Heart Association.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
August 10, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
