Neaves, KatherineOct 27,1968 - Oct 27, 2020Katherine Eileen Neaves, age 52, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Katherine was born on October 27, 1968, in Newport, Rhode Island, to the late Elizabeth C. Hussey and the late John P Hussey.Katie is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Michael Neaves; the two married April 3, 1999, in Chesapeake, VA. She also leaves behind her two daughters Rachael and Jennifer, her in-laws Dick and Alice Neaves, her aunt and uncle Diana and David Brandenburg, and five grandchildren who will forever cherish her memory.Katie loved working out and spending time with her precious Allycat, who she loved more than she loved herself.Katie's bright smile and gentle kindness was truly contagious. Always kind and compassionate towards others, she was such a joy to be around. She worked so hard, from such a young age, having two jobs most of her life. Katie was fiercely loyal to her friends and family and was a great role model to so many. Her loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her.A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate Katie's life Sunday, November 1, 2020, 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203.